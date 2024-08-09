Teenager raises over £1,800 with 'toughest challenge' yet for horse sanctuary near Kineton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 14-year-old fundraiser from Warwickshire has raised £1,839 for Redwings Oxhill by completing a challenging 24-hour tandem bike ride.

Isabel Wright, known as Izzy, completed fourteen laps around the fourteen-mile circuit at Redwings Oxhill Visitor Centre last weekend (August 4–5).

The teenager from Rugby managed to cycle an incredible 196 miles with the help of her family, friends and supporters, who took turns piloting the tandem.

Izzy said: “This was the toughest challenge so far, but I’m so glad I completed it.

“I couldn’t have done it without everyone who came to support me, and I want to say thanks to them.

“If anyone hasn’t sponsored me yet and would like to, that would be amazing. Every penny goes towards the fantastic horses, ponies and donkeys that Redwings rescue.”

Horse lover Izzy first visited the Oxhill charity with her grandma at age eight, and it has been her favourite charity since then.

Since then, Izzy has raised £6,000 for Redwings by taking part in sponsored cycling, hiking and climbing challenges for the horse sanctuary.

Debbie Scott, head of fundraising at Redwings, said: “What an incredible achievement.

"We are so in awe of Izzy and her team for their unbelievable challenges, which seem to get more and more gruelling and more and more inventive too! Thank you so much Izzy, and to everyone who has kindly sponsored her amazing efforts.”

Izzy’s father, Richard Jones, said: “Izzy really struggled during the last six hours of the challenge and had to pull out every ounce of mental fortitude to get the job done. I’m so proud of her.”

To make a donation to Izzy's fundraiser visit here.