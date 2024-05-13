Teenage kart racer from Brackley finds podium success on dream trip to Monaco

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old karting racer from Brackley has landed a podium finish during her dream trip to Monaco last month.

Isabella Cronin, also known as Izzy Dee, was the only British girl to be invited to the Girls on Track event in April.

The STEM student at the Royal Latin School in Buckingham was selected alongside seven other talented young racers from across Europe to attend the Formula E Monaco race as well as test their own skills on the track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by motorsports federation FIA, the events are designed to give emerging racers an opportunity to meet and learn from some of the big names in Formula E.

Izzy Dee on the podium at the FIA Formula E Girls on Track event.

Izzy, who only took up karting last year, was delighted with her third-place position at a race organised for the girls at an electric karting track in Cannes.

Izzy’s mother Rita, said: “Izzy is beyond grateful to Girls on Track for this dream opportunity, and she is really happy to gain her first ever podium position.”

Following the race, Izzy got to meet with FIA president Mohammed Ben Suyema, director of sustainability Sara Mariani, Mclaren NEOM manager Neon Francesca Valdani and Brazilian professional racing driver Lucas di Grassi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To close off the weekend, Izzy and the other girls were invited to watch the Formula E Monaco Grand Prix from the front row seats.

Izzy racing and with British pro racer Jake Dennis.

Rita added: “These experiences have really helped to collate what Izzy learns in school with where she might like to be in the future and have really helped her to see the amazing opportunities and pathways that are out there for girls interested in STEM.”