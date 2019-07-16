TEDxBanbury announce fourth speaker

A world class instrument maker has been added to the growing list of motivational speakers to appear at Banbury's first TED talk event next year.

Director of world renowned Thomas and George Martin Violin Makers, and leading double bass specialist, George Martin is announced as the fourth speaker at TEDxBanbury

George Martin

George Martin joins Dave Earle, Karen Irvani and Lisa Bhanu and will share ideas on the world of ‘luthiery’ – the design process and making of stringed instruments.

TEDxBanbury lead organiser Karen Baldry, said “George’s passion for his work, together with his knowledge and expertise will provide a whole new meaning to the world of music and instrument making.

"Banbury has a wealth of design and technological companies and individuals, embracing all different fields of specialisms, of which George is one, who will complement our speakers to date.”

As a child George would watch his father make double bases eventually progressing to working in the workshop as a teenager as his appreciation for the fine instruments that passed through grew.

The firm, based in the village of Williamscot, just north of Banbury, has grown substantially as has his skill and expertise. The company partners with many high profile musicians, and supply their products across the globe.

Today, George plays a major role in running the family business. He has recently led the realisation of his father’s dream to produce reference works about the double bass.