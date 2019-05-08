TEDx talks to be filmed in Banbury event

A series of inspiration talks is in the planning stages as TEDxBanbury is launched.

The talks will be based on the global TED talks - short, powerful, filmed talks of 18 minutes or less - which cover almost all topics from science to business to global issues.

TEDxBanbury will bring local people together to share a unique TED-like experience.

The filmed event will host guest speakers from Banburyshire representing a range of disciplines and in true TEDx style, share ideas for Banbury and far beyond.

“We are thrilled to be awarded a licence from TED to create what will be a very inspiring and aspirational event,” said event organiser Karen Baldry.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported the idea and shared their time and thoughts to provide a good basis to extend the TEDx experience to Banbury.”

Event host Cymon Snow, local writer and keynote speaker, will support guest speakers in preparation for TEDxBanbury. The theme for speakers will be ‘It’s the Little Things’. The non-profit event till take place in 2020.

“Our aim is to develop a long-term legacy and work towards a TEDxyouth event,” said Mr Snow.

TEDxBanbury will be working with Dan Holley, performance coach at Activate Learning, Banbury Campus, to give students the opportunity to work alongside the organising team.

Andy Davies, Banbury & District Chamber of Commerce and communications director for TEDxBanbury, said: “As a big fan of both TEDx and Banbury it’s a delight to be working on this project and I cannot wait to see how it evolves.”