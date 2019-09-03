TEDx Banbury launches ‘find the x’ competition to create film

For keen Banbury photographers, X could mark their spot in a film being put together for TEDx Banbury.

TEDx is a programme of local, self-organised events where speakers spark discussion on a variety of topics.

The Banbury event is due to take place on February 29, 2020 and the film being put together by the organisers will be shown at the event.

People are being asked to go out and find the letter ‘x’ in their community, whether they be in nature or signwriting, the more creative the better.

All the images will be put together in the film. Pictures must of a 300 resolution. To enter, make contact with the TEDx Banbury team via the website, www.tedxbanbury.com/contact-us including your name, age and where the picture was taken, by Friday, October 4.

Speakers already announced for TEDx Banbury include former boxer Dave Earle and Tooley’s Boatyard owner Matthew Armitage.