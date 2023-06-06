Team of young Banbury dancers picked to represent England at this year’s Dance World Cup

A team of Banbury’s young star dancers will travel to Portugal to represent England at the upcoming Dance World Cup next month.

The team of 12 dancers from The School for Stars dance company will be flying the flag for both Banbury and England when they travel to Braga for this year’s competition.

Consisting of 11 mini dancers - with the youngest being just six years old - and junior dancer Skyla, the Banbury team will compete against 7,500 dancers from 50 countries.

The dancers had to compete against dance and stage schools from all over the country, with the top four places selected to represent their country.

The School for Stars dancers qualified in eight routines, with the school’s mini-acrobatic dance student Khloe qualifying in first place.

Joint founder of The School for Stars, Julie Bruce, said: "The girls and their families will travel and attend the opening ceremony at the end of June before competing in this huge event.

"We are so proud of them all. Please wish them the best of luck!"

The tournament will get started with a grand opening ceremony and parade to Braga City Hall on Friday June 30 before the competition gets underway on Monday July 3 with the grand finals for selected children's solo classes.

The event continues on Tuesday July 4 with the mini and children's galas and the grand finals for selected junior solo classes on Friday July 7, before the tournament comes to a close with the junior and senior galas on Saturday July 8.