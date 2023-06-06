News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike

Team of young Banbury dancers picked to represent England at this year’s Dance World Cup

A team of Banbury’s young star dancers will travel to Portugal to represent England at the upcoming Dance World Cup next month.
By Jack Ingham
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:29 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 09:29 BST

The team of 12 dancers from The School for Stars dance company will be flying the flag for both Banbury and England when they travel to Braga for this year’s competition.

Consisting of 11 mini dancers - with the youngest being just six years old - and junior dancer Skyla, the Banbury team will compete against 7,500 dancers from 50 countries.

The dancers had to compete against dance and stage schools from all over the country, with the top four places selected to represent their country.

Most Popular
A team of 12 young dancing stars from Banbury has qualified to compete at the Dance World Cup finals.A team of 12 young dancing stars from Banbury has qualified to compete at the Dance World Cup finals.
A team of 12 young dancing stars from Banbury has qualified to compete at the Dance World Cup finals.

The School for Stars dancers qualified in eight routines, with the school’s mini-acrobatic dance student Khloe qualifying in first place.

Joint founder of The School for Stars, Julie Bruce, said: "The girls and their families will travel and attend the opening ceremony at the end of June before competing in this huge event.

"We are so proud of them all. Please wish them the best of luck!"

The tournament will get started with a grand opening ceremony and parade to Braga City Hall on Friday June 30 before the competition gets underway on Monday July 3 with the grand finals for selected children's solo classes.

The team from Banbury's The School for Stars dance company will travel to Braga with their parents at the end of June.The team from Banbury's The School for Stars dance company will travel to Braga with their parents at the end of June.
The team from Banbury's The School for Stars dance company will travel to Braga with their parents at the end of June.

The event continues on Tuesday July 4 with the mini and children's galas and the grand finals for selected junior solo classes on Friday July 7, before the tournament comes to a close with the junior and senior galas on Saturday July 8.

For more information on The School for Stars, visit https://www.facebook.com/www.juliebruce.co.uk/?locale=en_GB

Related topics:BanburyPortugalEnglandBraga