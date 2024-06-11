Taylor Swift will be enjoying tranquility of Banburyshire and the Cotswolds during Eras tour down time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift - 'the biggest artist in the world' - is renting a house near Chipping Norton as a UK resting base during her UK tour.

There are reports that Swift and her partner have rented the house for the duration of the UK leg of the Eras Tour which will see her perform 15 shows from Edinburgh to Liverpool, Cardiff and Wembley.

Between shows, Swift and her closest will retreat to this quiet part of the country, popularised by many celebrities including the Beckhams, Jack Savoretti, Amanda Holden and Jeremy Clarkson.

Chipping Norton and Great Tew are central in the UK, away from the crowds and offering a measure of privacy and tranquility after the frenzied atmosphere of the stadia in which she will be performing.

Taylor Swift is rumoured to have rented a property near Chipping Norton and Great Tew for the duration of her Eras tour. Picture by Getty

She will be able to make use of the privacy of Soho Farmhouse, where visitors are used to sipping tea and champagne alongside the rich and famous, and not permitted to take photos of visiting stars or to approach them.

If the rumours are true they will be paying £3,250 per night for the luxury property. But this will be just one tiny expense in the extraordinary itinerary being undertaken by this massive global singing star.

Swift is enjoying her fourth year as Number 1 on the global list of singer-songwriters, the first artist to reach this achievement.

