Taylor Swift concert-goers from the Banbury area urged to buy rail tickets early

Taylor Swift concert-goers are warned to buy their tickets early to get to Wembley Stadium. Picture by Getty

Taylor Swift concert-goers from the Banbury area are urged to buy rail tickets to Wembley Stadium early -and check journeys ahead of time.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chiltern Railways says services are expected to be busier than usual and queuing systems will be in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operator will be serving Wembley Stadium station and providing special timetables on all five concert dates – Thursday, August 15, Friday, August 16, Saturday, August 17, Monday, August 19 and Tuesday, August 20.

There will be additional trains to take customers to and from the concerts and some changes to evening peak services from London Marylebone. Journey planners have been updated.

Richard Allan, Managing Director of Chiltern Railways, said: “Taylor Swift playing five separate dates at Wembley has a generated a huge amount of interest from her fans and we will be running more trains to and from Wembley Stadium station as part of the wider public transport in place to get fans to and from the concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our advice to customers is to expect trains to be busy, to travel as early as possible and to be aware that a will be a queuing system in place for customers catching the train from Wembley Stadium station after the event.”

Customers should also be aware of the below alterations to services on Saturday, August 17:

Only one train per hour between 12pm - 8pm on the Metropolitan Line between London Marylebone to Aylesbury Vale Parkway via Amersham. After 8pm, there will be replacement buses from Beaconsfield towards Aylesbury Vale parkway. Connections to Marylebone will be available from Beaconsfield

A rail replacement service between Oxford and Oxford Parkway from 22:55 due to engineering works.