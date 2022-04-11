‘Taste of Spring’ food festival draws thousands to Banbury town centre
Weekend event included live music and treasure hunt for kids
More than 50 stallholders offered mouth-watering selections of food and drink as crowds flocked to the ‘Taste of Spring’ food festival in Banbury Market Place on Sunday April 10.
The event brought thousands of people and plenty of good food together for an occasion where eat-out lunches and takeaway teas were the orders of the day.
Live music, a kids’ treasure hunt and a box-of-doughnuts lucky dip added to the excitement – and made it a great day out for all age groups.
Town Mayor Shaida Hussain said: “The spring food fair is always a popular event – though it hadn’t taken place for two years because of coronavirus restrictions. It was good to see it back and it was as popular as ever.
“Visitors were able to sample and buy items made by small independent producers, and, unlike many food fairs, admission was free leaving shoppers with more money to spend at the stalls.”