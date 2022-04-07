‘Taste of Spring’ food fair set for this weekend in Banbury town centre on Sunday April 10 (Image from Banbury Town Council Facebook post)

The ‘Taste of Spring’ food fair in Banbury Market Place on Sunday April 10 will bring people and great food together for an occasion where alfresco lunches and takeaway teas will be the orders of the day.

And there will be something for everyone.

Children will be catered for with an exciting treasure hunt with three Easter food hampers as prizes. All they have to do is collect an entry form from the Banbury Town Council gazebo, tour the stalls to answer 10 clues, and return the completed form to the gazebo. The prize draw from all correct entries will take place at 3pm.

There will be live music from 11am – and food and drinks will be plentiful with more than 50 stalls offering shoppers the chance to sample and buy tasty treats made by small producers.

Live music will add to the atmosphere and the free-to-enter festival will run from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

For more information about the event see its Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/693360075370429

Town Mayor Shaida Hussain said: “Visitors to the event will be able to buy goods that aren’t generally available in everyday shops.

“As with all Banbury Town Council events, admission is free and we try to please all tastes and all age groups.