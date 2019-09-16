Tanker firm fined after illegally tapping into water network

A tanker company has been told to pay more than £2,700 after being caught illegally tapping into Banbury’s water network.

Midland Tankers Ltd was caught in November last year on the Longford Park housing development using unauthorised equipment to fill its vehicle despite previous warnings from Thames Water.

The company admitted one offence under the Water Industry Act 1991 at Nuneaton Magistrates’ Court this week and was ordered to pay £2,732.

Organisations which need to connect to the water network within the Thames Water region must pay for a licence and use one of the company’s unique blue standpipes.

Failure to do so means any water taken cannot be measured so is classed as leakage. It is estimated Thames Water loses thousands of litres every day as a result of illegal connections.

Stephen Johnston, a Thames Water investigator, said: “Midland Tankers was known to us as we’d previously warned the company about its conduct.

“It was therefore disappointing to find them once again illegally connecting to the network. We will always look to work with companies to help them but this is a serious offence so we will take action where necessary.”

Midland Tankers, based in Brierley Hill, was fined £666 and told to pay costs of £2,000 and a victim surcharge of £66.

Anyone who suspects water is being stolen from the network is asked to contact Thames Water. To report water network abuse, email illegalconnections@thameswater.co.uk or call customer service on 0800 980 8800.

For more information about obtaining Thames Water standpipes visit: www.developers.thameswater.co.uk/domestic-and-small-commercial/water-supply/standpipes