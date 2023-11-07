Talks, mindfulness, and choral music will all feature at Banbury's St Mary's Church this month
The church is hosting its regular wellbeing Wednesday events on the 8th and 22nd from 2pm until 3.30pm. The afternoons are free for anyone to attend and promote better health and relaxation.
Following on from this is the church’s Music for Remembrance and Peace evening, featuring the Chipping Norton Choral Society and the Adderbury Ensemble performing a number of pieces on the theme of war and peace.
On Monday, November 20, Sarah Bourne will lead a talk about her travels in North Norway at 7.30pm, Sarah will discuss her trip from Trondheim to the Artic Circle.
At the end of the month, the church is holding a free-to-attend Christmas craft fair on Saturday, November 25, and an art workshop event on Thursday November 30, from 2pm until 4pm.
For more information on the events held at St Mary’s Church visit, https://www.banburystmary.org.uk/diary-church/artsevents