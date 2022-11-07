Highmarket House care home where a talk on dementia will be held

Highmarket House care home aims to help people understand more about dementia. It has offered an open invitation to home carers to go along to hear more and meet people in a similar situation.

The event takes place next Thursday, November 17 from 5.30pm-7pm at Highmarket House on North Bar Place.

We are is inviting members of the community to come and learn more about dementia by delving into the topics not usually discussed,” said Francesca Cowley, home manager.

Aimed at those caring for a loved one living with the condition, the session will provide valuable insight into aspects of dementia which are often not spoken about, including behaviour changes and physical changes.

Topics covered will include why individuals living with dementia might hide personal possessions, become anxious and agitated at specific times of the day, or for example, why a lifelong vegetarian might suddenly start eating meat.

The session will also discuss the types of support available for home carers and advice for engaging with a loved one living with dementia.

The educational event follows the launch of Care UK’s free guide, Let’s Talk About Dementia, which offers insight and guidance in an easy-to-read Q&A format.

Tapping into more than 40 years of experience providing care for people living with dementia, the guide includes knowledge from Care UK’s experts, including home managers and team members from more than 150 care homes.

Ms Cowley said: “We understand how difficult it can be navigating the changes that come when caring for a loved one living with dementia.

“With extensive experience caring for residents living with the condition, the team here at Highmarket House have a lot of knowledge and advice to share to offer comfort, guidance, and support.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to the session to meet others in similar situations and anticipate it will be an incredibly helpful afternoon for all involved.”

Highmarket House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own cinema, hair salon and café.

Care UK says: “Dementia affects different people in different ways, which is why we tailor your loved one’s care to their unique needs. Every care home colleague receives experiential dementia training to enhance their understanding of what it may be like to live with dementia. Our Dementia Champions ensure teams are working to the highest standards. “We work with academic partners to ensure everything we do is informed by the latest research. We employ some of the UK’s most respected dementia experts to drive innovation and find new ways to empower residents to have maximum control over their daily life and environment."