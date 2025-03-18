Talented teenager near Banbury set to take to the Oxford Playhouse stage for production next month

A talented teenager from a village near Banbury is set to perform on the big stage at Oxford’s Playhouse theatre next month.

Lucy Reeder, 13, from Middleton Cheney, will be performing with director Guy Brigg MBE’s Musical Youth Company of Oxford for their production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie next month.

The Chenderit pupil has held a passion for singing since the age of eight and has performed numerous times with the Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust, Brackley’s iSDA Theatre School and her school’s musical theatre group.

Now, the rising star will take on her biggest role to date alongside a cast made up of some of the top young performers in Oxfordshire and the south of England.

Talented teenager Lucy Reeder (on left) will be performing alongside some of the most talented performers in Oxfordshire and the south of England next month at the Oxford Playhouse theatre.

Lucy was picked for the position with the Musical Youth Company of Oxford (MYCO) after a strict audition process that saw only 10 performers picked from around 70 auditionees.

Speaking about Lucy’s rise through the ranks of youth theatre, her father Kris said: “I’m very proud of Lucy; she has some great teachers, but she has mostly achieved all of this on her own.

“Her mother and I are incredibly proud of everything she has achieved so far. Lucy has only ever got distinctions in her theatre and performance exams, so she is a real talent, and the future looks very bright for her.”

The performances of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie from Wednesday, April 9 until Saturday, April 12 will be the first time Lucy has performed alongside a much older cast at a big theatre like the Oxford Playhouse.

Kris added: “She’s one of the youngest at MYCO, with quite a few of them around the age of 18. Most of the performers there go on to music theatre school, and quite a number are already performing in West End shows.

“Lucy is on the same trajectory and has the ambition to go into musical theatre school and become a full-time performer after finishing school.”

“The quality of some of these young performers, including my daughter, is just exceptional.”

The plot of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows the story of 16-year-old Jamie from Sheffield, who overcomes prejudice and bullying to follow his dream of becoming a drag queen.

For more information about Everybody’s Talking About Jamie or to buy tickets to the show, visit: https://www.oxfordplayhouse.com/events/everybodys-talking-about-jamie