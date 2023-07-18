Talented Brackley teenage glider takes home silver in very first international race

Oliver Ramsay, aged 17 and a student at a Magdalen College school, spends time training and flying with both the Banbury Gliding Club at Hinton-in-the-Hedges Airfield and the Oxford Gliding Club.
The talented glider, who is showing great potential in competition, was entered into the Issoudun International Gliding Competition in central France this month (July 4–13) after impressing at a British Gliding Team Development Squad training session.
Oliver completed five races over the week, beating previous medal winners and more experienced gliders from around Europe to place second overall.
Gliding races involve up to 30 gliders utilising thermals (the same rising air used by birds) to fly gliders around a preplanned route of around 150 miles.
The flights are recorded on secure GPS loggers and the quickest pilot gains the most points.
