Talented Brackley teenage glider takes home silver in very first international race

A talented teenager from Brackley who flies with the Banbury Gliding Club has impressed all by finishing second in his very first international race.
By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:25 BST

Oliver Ramsay, aged 17 and a student at a Magdalen College school, spends time training and flying with both the Banbury Gliding Club at Hinton-in-the-Hedges Airfield and the Oxford Gliding Club.

The talented glider, who is showing great potential in competition, was entered into the Issoudun International Gliding Competition in central France this month (July 4–13) after impressing at a British Gliding Team Development Squad training session.

Oliver completed five races over the week, beating previous medal winners and more experienced gliders from around Europe to place second overall.

Talented glider Oliver Ramsay placed an impressive second in his very first international race.Talented glider Oliver Ramsay placed an impressive second in his very first international race.
Gliding races involve up to 30 gliders utilising thermals (the same rising air used by birds) to fly gliders around a preplanned route of around 150 miles.

The flights are recorded on secure GPS loggers and the quickest pilot gains the most points.

For more information visit https://www.banburygliding.com/

