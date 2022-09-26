Take your issues to town councillors at Banbury drop-in this weekend

Banbury Town Hall where a drop in for residents will take place on Saturday

The session is an opportunity for voters to meet town councillors, ask questions, discuss problems and express opinions on how the town is run.

Councillors Mark Cherry and John Donaldson will be on hand to help people with their concerns. The topics should be about Banbury and be issues that are the town council’s responsibility.

The town council looks after parks, play areas and open spaces, sports grounds, cemeteries, allotments, bus shelters, civic events, crime prevention initiatives, annual events, the town hall and dog litter bins.

The town hall will be open from 10am to midday.

Appointments are not necessary – residents can just turn up on the day.