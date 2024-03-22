Survey results show Banbury residents want town centre to be 'vibrant, safe, clean, green, fun and independent'
The Banbury in 2050 survey was designed by Cherwell District Council alongside Hemingway Design to gain an accurate vision of what residents want from Banbury town centre.
It was completed by 2,729 people, with the largest number of responses coming from the 45 to 64-year-old age group and 10 per cent of the responses from residents under the age of 25.
Cllr Donna Ford, portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who took the time to get involved, whether completing the survey or being part of a workshop. We appreciate the effort and are delighted to have received such an overwhelming response.
“The initial analysis provides insight from those who know Banbury best. We can see seven potential core themes from the survey responses for the focus of the vision for Banbury in 2050. These emerging themes would see a Banbury town centre that is vibrant, safe, clean, green, fun, independent and a great destination.
“While we await the full report, which will help us create the vision, we have already begun sharing these initial findings with our partners to start conversations around how we can work together to create a town centre fit for the future.”
At the launch of the survey in November, schoolchildren, business people, and community groups were invited to workshops in Lock29 to discuss ideas about improving the town centre.
The council is expecting to receive the final report of the survey in late spring.