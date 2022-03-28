Supporters of the Bicester Hunt with Whaddon Chase have set out on a journey across Europe to drop off donated items to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

After launching an appeal locally two weeks ago, volunteers from the hunt based near Bicester collected and sorted a number of essential items including clothing and sleeping bags from local supporters and members of the public who wanted to help those in need.

With their hunt country stretching from Daventry in the north to Aylesbury in the south, the hunt has been able to call upon its large network of local individuals and businesses to contribute goods and provide services to make the delivery possible.

Volunteers with the Bicester-based hunt group travelled across Europe to deliver supplies and goods to Ukrainian refugees in Poland (submitted photo from the hunt group)

A 24 foot trailer, kindly donated by Heygates, travelled across France and Germany, before arriving in Poland, where over a million Ukrainian refugees have sought refuge following the invasion on the country by Russian forces over three weeks ago.

Since Russia began its invasion into Ukraine many people and organisations across the country have come together to collect donations to help its victims.

Anthony Mckenzie, joint-master of the hunt, said: “The images coming out of Ukraine and from the border with Poland are horrific and we all just wanted to play our part in getting help to the people most in need.

"Thanks to the generosity of many local businesses and individuals, as well as members of the public donating essential items, we now have a full load on the road, bound for a depot in Poland. This has been a fantastic community effort and we would like to stress our sincere thanks for everyone who has taken part.

“Former joint-master of the hunt, farmer Ben Nichols, from Ben Nichols Mobile Sheep Dipping has driven his vehicle alongside hunt supporter Ben Baughan, whilst a number of local businesses donated equipment or provided services including assistance with the copious amounts of paperwork involved in making the journey happen.