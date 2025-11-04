Superhero Suite opens for children at Horton in memory of Banbury boy Zach

Two rooms at the Horton General Children’s Ward have been transformed thanks to the generous support of a local family who lost their son last year.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The treatment rooms have been given a magical makeover to delight, distract and entertain young patients - with fun and imaginative images of superheroes, space stations, city skyscapes, flying animals and even Banbury’s famous Lady on a White Horse.

Stephanie and James Tombling have been fundraising for the ward since their six-year-old son, Zach, passed away in May 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money they raised has funded the improvements to the two rooms to make the ward more welcoming for children and their families.

Stephanie and James Tombling cut the ribbon to officially launch the newly decorated room in the Horton children's ward

The new ‘Superhero Suite’ has now been officially opened with a ribbon cutting attended by the Tombling family, ward staff, the design company and members of the charity team.

Mr Tombling said: “Zach had Menkes Syndrome, a very rare genetic disorder that leads to severe neurological and developmental issues, so he spent a lot of time in the Horton.

“Although he was incredibly challenged medically and needed care 24/7, he understood a lot,and there was a happy six-year-old inside. We called him Super Zach, because despite everything life threw at him, he kept smiling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If this can make someone’s stay in hospital a little bit easier and brighten up their time, that makes me really proud that we’ve done this.”

James and Stephanie Tombling examine the amazing mural on the walls in in the Horton children's ward

Mrs Tombling said: “It’s amazing, seeing all of this come to life from being a concept to being here at the hospital – so much detail and thought that has gone into it.

“It’s a very special space for us, as Zach spent a large part of his life here; he would have loved all the colour and design.

“Zach loved cartoons, space, animals and superheroes and we were so pleased that all these elements were included – there’s even a drawing of a superhero in a wheelchair, marshalling an elephant – it’s fun, but also empowering for children with disabilities. It’s amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura King, Head of Fundraising from Horton General Hospital Charity said: “Being with James and Stephanie and seeing their reactions to this new art was such a privilege. You could see how much it meant to them and the staff who know the family so well. There were hugs, tears and big smiles.

“Projects like this make such a difference in our hospitals and everyone at the charity is truly touched and grateful to the Tombling family for this very kind support which will make a difference for many young patients for years to come.”

Staff nurse, Helen Grundon said: “We will never forget Zach - he was such a special lad and it’s amazing that the family wanted to give back and help others with children coming into hospital.”

Arts lead, Ruth Charity, said: “This very special artwork has been supported by Artlink, the charity’s arts programme and created by Peagreen design. The team there worked very closely with the family and ward staff to create this very beautiful design to transform these two spaces.”

The charity has also funded a full-scale revamp of the outdoor play area, a new accessible wet room on the ward and a space for teenagers to enjoy.