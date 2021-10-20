Super babies to the rescue – little Banbury swimmers raise money for baby loss awareness

Emily and Leighton Ford taking part in a 'Splashathon' for the baby loss charity Tommy's. (submitted photo)

In heart-warming events at Frank Wise and Sibford School, babies as young as three months old will raise funds that could change the lives of other babies who they’ve never met and, in some cases, haven’t even been born yet, all while dressed as superheroes.

The ‘Splashathon’ event, run by Banbury-based baby swim school Water Babies, takes place until October 22. Water Babies Bucks and Beds have already raised an astonishing £12,500 for Tommy’s so far, with more donations on the way.

Tommy’s is a baby loss prevention charity which raises money to research why pregnancy goes wrong, as well as guiding families through all stages of pregnancy. Tommy’s also provide support to those who have sadly lost babies. In the UK, it’s estimated around one in four pregnancies result in miscarriage – a devastating statistic which has been deeply felt by so many in the region.

Little Leighton Ford recently donned his cape and took to the seas – or the Frank Wise School swimming pool – and it turns out Superman cuts through water just as well as the skies. At just one year old, Leighton, who has been a little swimmer since April, swam a width of the pool with the help of his mum, Emily, and support of his dad, Brian. The trio have already raised £250 for the cause.

Tamsin Brewis, the director of Water Babies Bucks and Beds, was so proud to cheer on the little swimmers during Leighton's sponsored swim.

She said: “The donations raised by our little swimmers will help to fund research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth. Sadly, a lot of parents who bring their little ones to swim with us have been through the loss of a child. Tommy’s also supports these families which makes it all the more important to us. We’re all so pleased to support the charity, so thank you to all our swimmers.”