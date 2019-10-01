Sunflowers raise thousands for Shipston Home Nursing

Lodge Farm at Kineton raised £5,334 for charity, by selling pick-your-own sunflowers for six weeks.

The total, which beat last year’s sum by nearly £2,000, will be split between two charities, Shipston Home Nursing and Springfield Mind.

Emma Wright, and daughter, Gilly, also supplied drinks and brownies. Emma has supported Shipston Home Nursing for the last two years, due to connections with Gary Hickman and Bob Thompson, who were helped by the charity’s nurses, while their wives were ill. Emma, and her husband James, will be supporting Shipston Home Nursing again next year.

Rebecca Mawle, head of community fundraising for Shipston Home Nursing, said: “I am so grateful to Emma and her family.

“Having met them all and recognised the hard work they have put in to this project, I am delighted they’ve exceeded last year’s total – a testament to their loyalty and commitment. What a fantastic result, thank you so much!”

Shipston Home Nursing relies on the support of the local community to help continue its services, which are free. The charity cares for patients with illnesses which do not respond to curative treatment and who wish to be nursed at home.