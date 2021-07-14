Summer holiday activities and food support available to Banbury children

Children and young people will benefit from an expansion of the holiday activities and food programme this summer, thanks to a £400,000 investment by Oxfordshire County Council. (File image from Oxfordshire County Council)

The money – made available to the council by the Department for Education – will fund wellbeing pursuits, life skills and health care initiatives for five to 16 year olds, such as swimming lessons, bike riding, dental care and hygiene.

This extra support will be allocated to ten localities: Northfield Brook, Banbury Ruscote, Rosehill and Iffley, Blackbird Leys, Banbury Cross and Neithrop, Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown, Carfax, Barton and Sandhills, Abingdon Caldecott and Littlemore.

Cllr Liz Brighouse, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children, education and youth services, said: “The Oxfordshire Fair Deal Alliance has funded thousands of additional activities’ places over the summer.

"These activities will be targeted at children and young people who have suffered so much during the pandemic and will give them the opportunity to have a good time and enjoy life doing things they might not otherwise have the opportunity to do with their friends. Hopefully, they will feel refreshed and ready to start the next school year and all that it brings.”

Organisations supporting the holiday activities programme include:

Oxford Hub – Blackbird Leys

Wilderness Pioneers – Oxford

Ignite Sport – Oxford, Faringdon, and Witney

Elite Sport – Didcot

Active Leaders – Sonning Common

This latest support builds on Oxfordshire County Council’s commitment to the holiday activities and food programme, which has already delivered 4,500 activity places for local children during the last Easter break. There are currently 25,000 days of free places available to children over the summer.

Eligible parents and families can find out further information about the free school meals scheme from their school, or find out if they are eligible by calling 01865 328460 or emailing [email protected]

The government has also given a final Covid-19 local support grant to Oxfordshire County Council to help provide support to families at risk of economic hardship with food and basic utilities during the summer.