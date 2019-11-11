Sulgrave fundraiser hits the mark
A fund raising event at Sulgrave Manor raised over £1,000 to be shared by two worthy charities.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 5:01 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th November 2019, 5:02 pm
The fundraiser, organised by Megan Targett, raised money for Mind and Prostate Cancer, both causes dear to Megan’s heart, the latter in memory of her grandfather Rodney Henn, who passed away earlier this year.
Money was raised by the donation of raffle prizes, including a donation from the Star Inn, Sulgrave, of a meal for two and two cakes made by Megan’s sister Jessica.
In total £1150.00 was raised, each charity receiving £575.00 for their funds.