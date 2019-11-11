Sulgrave fundraiser hits the mark

Valerie Henn and Susie Waite attend the fundraiser

The fundraiser, organised by Megan Targett, raised money for Mind and Prostate Cancer, both causes dear to Megan’s heart, the latter in memory of her grandfather Rodney Henn, who passed away earlier this year.

Money was raised by the donation of raffle prizes, including a donation from the Star Inn, Sulgrave, of a meal for two and two cakes made by Megan’s sister Jessica.