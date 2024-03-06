Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The campaign, named Small Talk Saves Lives, is a partnership between the Samaritans charity, Network Rail and the British Transport Police.

Representatives from Samaritans alongside Cherwell District Council, Healthwatch Oxfordshire and Age Friendly Oxfordshire will be in the Market Place from 9am until 2pm.

The campaign encourages people to start simple conversations with people if they think they might need help, as small talk can interrupt suicidal thoughts.

Samaritans CEO Julie Bentley said: "Every day, there are people across Great Britain who are in distress and need support.

"Suicide is preventable, and suicidal thoughts are often temporary and can be interrupted.”

“Our Small Talk Saves Lives campaign empowers people to trust their instincts and have the confidence to act in a way that could save a life.”