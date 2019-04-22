Success of Banbury performing arts school prompts expansion

Due to popular demand an afternoon academy will begin next month as part of the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts.

The Pauline Quirke Academy (PQA) of Performing Arts, who operate at Wykham Park Academy on Ruskin Road, is opening a brand-new afternoon academy and to celebrate is inviting young people, aged between four and 18 years, to attend a free open day ‪on Sunday, May 19.

The open day will provide an opportunity to try a taster session in each of the academies modules; musical theatre, comedy and drama, film and television and the poppets, a class for four and five-year-olds.

No prior experience of performing arts is necessary, just a passion and interest in the discipline.

The academy began ten years ago when the actress, best known for her role in Birds of a Feather, and her husband couldn't find anything that ticked all the boxes for their son. A decade later, PQA has almost 200 academies nationwide and is the largest provider of film and TV education in the UK.

The open day runs between 1.30pm and 4.45pm and parents are invited to stay for refreshments and to watch the classes. The PQA team will be on hand to answer any questions, and one lucky attendee will also win a term’s free membership.

To receive your free info pack or to secure your place at PQA BANBURY visit www.pqacademy.com/academies/BANBURY/