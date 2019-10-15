Success for animal charity’s event

Banbury Animal Rescue & Kindness Service (BARKS) raised £1,500 at its Antiques for Animals event.

The Banbury animal charity’s chair, Ann Collins, said: “This was our biggest fundraiser of the year and we’re thrilled with the outcome and with all the donations and support it attracted.

Baker Ginny Dole, a 2019 BARKS sponsor kept hungry bargain hunters supplied with delicious cakes. NNL-191015-164421001

“We had a crowd of people all afternoon and did well on every aspect of the event – people bringing antiques for valuations, sales of clothes, curtains and homeware bargains and tea and cake sales. The raffle also attracted lots of interest. It was really pleasing to see so many new faces at a BARKS event.

“Four sponsors took part on the day - Holloway’s doing the valuations plus Ginny Dole and her cakes and bakes, the Track House with their upcycled curtains and fabrics and Mountain Warehouse who donated prizes and goods. This combination was another first for us. We’re really grateful for so much support from these businesses and from everyone who braved the downpour to come along.”