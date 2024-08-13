Stunning video of Northern Lights and meteor shower captured near Banbury
This stunning video of the Northern Lights and meteor shower was taken by Banbury resident Barry Prentice last night (Monday, August 12).
Barry produced the video by using 750 individual photos in a timelapse.
He said he set his camera up to capture the Perseid meteor shower and was fortunate to have caught the amazing images of the Northern Lights as well.
