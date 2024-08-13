Stunning video of Northern Lights and meteor shower captured near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Aug 2024, 15:01 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 15:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
This stunning video of the Northern Lights and meteor shower was taken by Banbury resident Barry Prentice last night (Monday, August 12).

Barry produced the video by using 750 individual photos in a timelapse.

He said he set his camera up to capture the Perseid meteor shower and was fortunate to have caught the amazing images of the Northern Lights as well.

If you have any amazing nature or wildlife photographs or videos you would like to share with the Banbury Guardian, please email [email protected]

Related topics:Banbury

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.