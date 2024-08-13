Stunning video of Northern Lights and meteor shower captured near Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This stunning video of the Northern Lights and meteor shower was taken by Banbury resident Barry Prentice last night (Monday, August 12).

Barry produced the video by using 750 individual photos in a timelapse.

He said he set his camera up to capture the Perseid meteor shower and was fortunate to have caught the amazing images of the Northern Lights as well.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have any amazing nature or wildlife photographs or videos you would like to share with the Banbury Guardian, please email [email protected]