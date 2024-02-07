News you can trust since 1838
Stunning photo of swooping short-eared owl captured at Oxfordshire's Blenheim Palace

A stunning photograph of a swooping short-eared owl has been captured by a visitor to Blenheim Palace.
By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Feb 2024, 12:35 GMT
The shot was taken by Tom Goffe of Nicholsons Garden Design, Landscaping and Forestry who was visiting one of the palace’s woodlands.

A spokesperson for the palace said: “Short-eared owls are often seen hunting during the day, are of European conservation concern, and are classed as an ‘Amber List’ species.”

Nicholsons worked in partnership with the Forestry Commission to plant 270,000 trees that make up nine newly planted public woodlands.

