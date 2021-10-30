Stunning images unveiled as Wildlife Photographer of the Year arrives in Banbury Museum & Gallery

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year has arrived at the Banbury Museum & Gallery this month.

The world-renowned exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, opened at Banbury Museum & Gallery earlier this month on October 16th. The exhibition features exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breath-taking diversity of the natural world.

Using photography's unique emotive power to engage and inspire audiences, the images shine a light on stories and species around the world and encourage a future of advocating for the planet.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights for over 55 years. Launching in 1965 and attracting 361 entries, today the competition receives over 50,000 entries from all over the world, highlighting its enduring appeal. This year’s award-winning images will embark on an international tour that will allow them to be seen by well over a million people.

Dr Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum said: "These extraordinary images showcase the rich diversity of life on earth and spark curiosity and wonder.

"Telling the story of a planet under pressure, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition illuminates the urgent challenges we face and the collective action we need to take. This year’s inspiring exhibition will move and empower audiences to advocate for the natural world."

The exhibition will be available until January 23. Tickets to the exhibition cost £5 per adult, £3 for concessions, £2.50 per child and £2.50 per art fund member.