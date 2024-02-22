Students near Banbury complete 24-hour netball challenge in memory of school staff member
The challenge was completed by girls in years 7 to 13 at The Warriner School in memory of staff member Jackie Cunningham, who sadly passed away in 2022.
Jackie worked at the school for over 20 years and played a big role in the school – and was extremely close to the school’s PE department and netball team.
Taking place from Friday February 9 until Saturday 10, the challenge also raised £3,000 for the Katharine House Hospice, where Jackie spent the last week of her life.
Students and staff at the school chose the challenge as a way of supporting and saying thank you to the Adderbury hospice that looked after Jackie and her family during those final days.
Speaking about the exhausting 24 hour challenge, PE teacher at The Warriner School Hannah MacLachlan said: “There were challenges along the way, mostly lack of sleep!
"But all students showed resilience and perseverance in pushing through and working together to succeed. This was a huge team effort, and everyone played a part in completing the 24 hour challenge. We couldn't have done it without everyone there!
"The current total raised is at £3,000, however, we are still counting more! We are extremely proud as a school and community of the students that took part and very grateful for all of the support received.”