Students from Banbury and Chipping Norton schools prepare for world of work with Young Enterprise event

Scores of young people who are preparing themselves for the world of work attended a special learning event linked to the county’s new custom-built Business and Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC) at Oxfordshire County Council on May 3.

Seventy-five students came from 14 schools, including Activate Learning Banbury, Sibford, Tudor Hall and Chipping Norton schools. Students showcased all they had learned from taking part in an enterprise start-up programme led by Young Enterprise. The national organisation aims to give young people the life skills, knowledge and confidence to allow them to succeed in the world of work.

Ryan Johnson, Oxfordshire County Council’s engagement manager for the Business & Intellectual Property Centre, said: “This was a great event for the county council to host, introducing young people and schools to a local democracy venue while also promoting all of the enterprising support that is available to them from the BIPC.

“The teams were very impressive with all that they had achieved, showing they could prepare and submit business reports, give presentations and be interviewed. I’m confident many will go on to create thriving businesses.”

Jackie Kelly, area co-ordinator for Young Enterprise, added: “A huge thank you to Oxfordshire County Council for supporting this end of year showcase. The prestigious and inspiring venue helped to amplify the experience and achievement of these hard-working students from Oxfordshire.”

The BIPC offers many youth enterprise opportunities and activities, where anyone can access one to one support or workshops to support their business start-up ideas.