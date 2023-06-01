'Stubborn' Banbury mum takes on fundraising challenge after secondary breast cancer diagnosis

A self-confessed ‘stubborn’ mother from near Banbury completed the Blenheim Palace fun run to support charities that have looked after her since her secondary breast cancer diagnosis.

Paula Van Santen of Middleton Cheney was diagnosed with primary breast cancer last year. She received surgery and a mastectomy before being told she now had secondary breast cancer.

Her diagnosis meant that her initial breast cancer had now spread to other parts of her body. The condition is treatable, but there is no cure and no end to the treatment, however that didn’t stop Paula from doing her bit to give something back to the charities that have helped her.

Paula said: "I’m quite a stubborn person. I’m currently on treatment to keep me alive, and while I’m still healthy to some extent, I want to start raising money for any charities that are related to cancer.

Paula alongside her daughter and niece after completing the Blenheim Palace fun run.

"Walking the 7k fun run at Blenheim Palace last month was my first fundraiser, which I did for a charity called Make 2nds Count that supports men and women with secondary breast cancer."

Paula completed the walk alongside her husband Doug, son Adam, daughter Abigail, sister Debbie, niece Amali, and the two families pet dogs.

She said: "It was a great day, an absolutely fantastic walk, and I wasn’t last, which was the main thing considering I have secondary breast cancer in my lungs, which is not great for getting out of breath.

"It means so much to be able to give something back and spread awareness to the work the charity is doing, making people who might be fearing getting medical help come forward and letting people know if they come forward earlier enough then there’s more chance of them receiving help.

Paula has received a lot of support form her family including daughter Abigail and niece Amali.

"My goal is to bring more awareness to what secondary breast cancer actually is because a lot of people, when they hear of it, just think of general breast cancer, but this is breast cancer that has travelled to a different part of the body but is still classified as breast cancer.”