Strongman Paddy Haynes named as Banbury Guardian's Sports Personality of the Year 2024

Rising star in the world of strongman, Paddy Haynes, has been named the Banbury Guardian’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2024.

Paddy has had an incredible year that has seen him compete at international competitions and go viral for rolling up a frying pan with his hands.

The 27-year-old from Adderbury has also organised local strength competitions, helping to develop the sport in Banbury.

As a teenager, Paddy found success as a long-distance runner but made a transition to strength sports at university.

At 6ft3 and with an upbringing on a farm, Paddy found a home in strongman and soon developed a talent for the sport.

Since quitting his job in 2022, the Adderbury athlete has dedicated his life to becoming one of Britain’s top strongmen.

The results have paid off, winning Ultimates England's Strongest Man 2023 and finishing third at England's Strongest Man 2023 and 2024.

He also has a strongman coaching business and is developing a growing online brand, which includes a YouTube channel and merchandise.

Paddy Haynes is quickly climbing up the rankings of the strongest men in Britain.

Paddy also organised the first ever Oxfordshire’s Strongest, which drew hundreds of spectators to the Market Place to watch local strongmen and strongwomen.

Paddy said: “This year has been crazy. I qualified for Britain’s Strongest Man next year, where I’m hoping to break the top five.

“All my lifts have improved, and I have got so much stronger. We are a lot further on than we were last year.

“2023 was my breakthrough year, so it was all about discovering the competition and getting my foot in the door, now I’m there to compete.”

Paddy hopes a good performance at Britain’s Strongest Man in February will earn him an invitation to the prestigious World’s Strongest Man.

Alongside competing at World’s Strongest Man, Paddy has plans to open a gym in Banbury and further develop the local scene.

He said: “I’m looking to involve local sports clubs and other athletes and create a functional strength and conditioning facility, something I believe Banbury is lacking at the moment.”

In 2025, Paddy will also bring back the popular Oxfordshire’s Strongest competition, as well as run smaller events throughout the year.

Paddy said: “I want to create as many opportunities as possible in Banbury for people to come and have a go at strongman or woman in a friendly environment.”