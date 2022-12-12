Striking Chipping Norton posties demonstrate against Royal Mail 'becoming just another courier'
Chipping Norton posties join thousands of others at London demo on Friday as 115,000 began a seven-day walkout.
The postal workers massed in Parliament Square with banners demanding (Simon) ‘Thompson out’ and ‘Save our Royal Mail’. Simon Thompson is chief executive of Royal Mail.
They were joined byChipping Norton Town Councillor and former UNISON Regional Officer, Cllr Steve Akers who, with wife Sharon.
Mr Akers said: “In an incredible atmosphere and show of solidarity, the message could not have been clearer – they will strike until they win. They are determined to save Royal Mail.
"The dispute has now reached a crucial stage. Royal Mail as we know it is disappearing before our eyes. The CWU must win, otherwise one of our most cherished national institutions will become just another courier.”
The main speakers at the rally were Dave Ward, General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and Mick Lynch, General Secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).