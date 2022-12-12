Chipping Norton posties are pictured in Parliament Square with Branch Secretary, Chad Croom

The postal workers massed in Parliament Square with banners demanding (Simon) ‘Thompson out’ and ‘Save our Royal Mail’. Simon Thompson is chief executive of Royal Mail.

They were joined byChipping Norton Town Councillor and former UNISON Regional Officer, Cllr Steve Akers who, with wife Sharon.

Mr Akers said: “In an incredible atmosphere and show of solidarity, the message could not have been clearer – they will strike until they win. They are determined to save Royal Mail.

"The dispute has now reached a crucial stage. Royal Mail as we know it is disappearing before our eyes. The CWU must win, otherwise one of our most cherished national institutions will become just another courier.”