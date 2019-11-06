‘Strictly Bibby’ raises thousands for Oxfordshire charities

Strictly Bibby

The event was held at The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury, where BFS contestants partnered with dancers from award-winning Northamptonshire dance school, Step by Step, for an evening of dance.

In the run up to the show, the BFS contestants and their dance partners trained every Thursday evening for seven weeks at BFS’s Banbury office near Adderbury.

Colleagues across the business supported the fundraising efforts with ‘Sparkle Days’ which involved dressing up, bake sales and raffles.

Strictly Bibby

The fundraising activities and sell-out event raised a combined total of £5633, which includes match funding from Bibby Line Group (BLG) as part of their Giving Something Back programme.

The money raised will be split between Oxfordshire Mind and Seesaw to support their vital work.

James Richardson, corporate fundraiser at Oxfordshire Mind, said: “We are very grateful to BFS for choosing to partner with Oxfordshire Mind.

"Strictly Bibby is a fantastic event and incredibly well organised. The funds will help to ensure that anyone suffering with a mental health problem has somewhere to go for advice and support.”

Oxfordshire Mind provides mental health advice and support and is a part of a network of local Minds, offering support directly to those who need it.

It runs a range of mental health services in the community, including courses and workshops, peer support groups and workplace training. Oxfordshire Mind provides support to around 20,000 people each year.

Jane Elliott, corporate fundraiser at SeeSaw, said: “We were thrilled to be chosen as one of the charities for Strictly Bibby this year.

"One of our clinical members of staff, Eve Robins, also took part in the event which was very exciting.

"As a small local charity that relies on donations to keep going the support of BFS has been wonderful. Everyone put so much time and effort into putting this exceptional event on and we are most grateful to all involved.”

SeeSaw provides grief support for children, young people and their families in Oxfordshire.

Through appropriate and timely support, SeeSaw can help to reduce the emotional, psychological and mental health consequences of bereavement, enabling young people to face the future with hope.

Each year, the charity helps over 500 children and young people cope with the loss of a family member.

Strictly Bibby was attended by almost 200 people, including friends and family of the BFS contestants and members of the Seesaw and Oxfordshire Mind networks.

The toe tapping evening featured Halloween themed group performances and Strictly dance classics including Salsa, Foxtrot and Jive. The winning couple were Ivett Szabo, BFS Client Services Manager, and her dance partner Ben Lally.

Edward Winterton, UK chief executive at BFS, said: “We’re delighted to support Oxfordshire Mind and Seesaw through this year’s Strictly Bibby event. The commitment from our BFS colleagues and those who supported the fundraising efforts is truly commendable.

“BFS is always excited to get involved in activities that involve local teams and give back to the wider community.