Strictly Banbury wows audiences while raising staggering amount for charity

This year’s Strictly Banbury event wowed audiences and raised an incredible sum for local charities.

Last weekend (March 31- April 1), the couples donned their sequins and fake tan to perform a Viennese Waltz, a group freestyle and an opening number, all in the hope of impressing the judges and audiences and raising money for Samuel’s Charity and Oxfordshire Mind.

The dancers were put through a rigorous eight-week rehearsal training programme to prepare them for their final performances at the sold-out Mill Arts Centre.

Strictly Banbury 2023, which was the event's 12th year, raised an incredible £15,000, which will be split between two main charities that are close to the hearts of those involved and the wider community.

The members of Strictly Banbury 2023 on stage at The Mill.

Organiser of the event and dance teacher Glenda Harper said: "The class of 2023 did not disappoint; they all supported and helped each other throughout the whole eight weeks, and anything I asked of them, they gave it a go.

"Strictly Banbury 2023 was on another level, and the Step By Step team and I have worked so hard throughout the year to achieve this. I want to thank everyone involved, including the team, dancers, and our local heroes."

As well as raising money for the charities, which included a further £600 for the Age UK Oxfordshire and Reducing the Risk of Domestic Violence Oxfordshire charities, the event was an opportunity for dancing novices and pros alike to have fun, socialise, and learn something new.

Tamsin Brewis was one of the dancers training her partner to put on a show at this year’s event. She said: "One of my favourite things about participating is making new friends and sharing my love of dance with others.

Members of this years Strictly Banbury during the group performance.

"My partner this year was Marcus, and to see his and all the other local heroes’ journey in eight weeks to put on this amazing show is so rewarding. Each year, Strictly Banbury is a fantastic outlet for us to explore our dancing skills, dust off the dancing shoes, and put on the glad rags! I’m always proud to take part in such a special event and raise money for such deserving charities. Roll on, Strictly Banbury 2024!"