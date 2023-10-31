'Stop overflowing our dog poo bins with cat litter' says parish council near Banbury
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to reports from the council, the bins have been frequently used to dispose of cat litter and large bin bags full of dog waste brought from villagers’ homes, which has caused the bins to overflow.
The council said: “The capacity of our bins cannot possibly cope with this volume of waste, and it causes overflow of the bins, and this is both unsightly and unhygienic.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We would therefore remind residents that their own black waste bin should be used for disposal of dog waste when at home, and that the same applies to cat litter.”
The council also says that if more waste bins are provided and the collection schedule has to be increased, the added costs and council tax bills will affect the entire village and not just pet owners.