'Stop overflowing our dog poo bins with cat litter' says parish council near Banbury

The Kings Sutton Parish Council has urged people to stop putting cat litter and bin bags of pet waste in the village’s dog bins.

According to reports from the council, the bins have been frequently used to dispose of cat litter and large bin bags full of dog waste brought from villagers’ homes, which has caused the bins to overflow.

The council said: “The capacity of our bins cannot possibly cope with this volume of waste, and it causes overflow of the bins, and this is both unsightly and unhygienic.

"We would therefore remind residents that their own black waste bin should be used for disposal of dog waste when at home, and that the same applies to cat litter.”

Kings Sutton Parish Council has urged the village's residents to use the dog waste bins correctly.