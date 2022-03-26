'Stop focusing on vegetarian food and repair the roads' says woman after bad fall on Banbury High Street - Letters

Send your letters to the editor at [email protected]

Nasty accident was avoidable

I would like to say a huge thank you to the people who came to my rescue on Thursday, March 17, when I was tripped up by a loose pavement tile on Banbury High Street.

I was unable to get up and had to stay on the pavement for almost three hours waiting for an ambulance.

During that long wait the two ladies who own Pop, a shop on the High Street, stayed with me, brought coats and throws out to keep me as warm as they could, phoned the ambulance service many times, who told them I was a priority...

Also John, a St John Ambulance man and another lady whose name I did not get. The manager from Woodgreen Animal charity shop brought out a chair and cushion to support my back.

I was very lucky to get away with bruising and no broken bones.

Apparently this trip hazard had already been reported and the girls took photos and reported it again on fixmystreet whilst I was still on the ground.

So, to all those people who gave up their time to look after me, thank you so much, you helped restore my faith in humanity.

To OCC, who I believe this responsibility belongs to, might I ask that you stop focusing on vegetarian food and actually repair the roads and footpaths before someone is seriously hurt.

Ann Lyons, West Adderbury

P & O’s actions indefensible

P & O’s treatment of its seafarers is a disgrace. To sack 800 loyal staff on Zoom at a few hours’ notice only to recruit other workers on poverty wages is outrageous. It’s the last time I will travel on P & O.

It is all very well for Transport Minister Robert Courts to criticise the ferry company. But what is the MP for Witney going to do about it? We need action not bluster. The Government must protect the mariners and hit P & O and its Dubai owners where it hurts; in their pockets.

Ferry owners should not be exempt from the minimum wage. No British employer should be allowed to fire and re-hire to drive down wages.

John Tanner, Oxford

Say NO to money laundering.

I don’t want to live in a country known as the money laundering capital of the world. London and bankers seemingly expedited the creation of tax havens in former British territories.

Tories have been happy to accept large donations to cement their power base without questioning their provenance. Russian oligarchs who stole their money from the Russian people were welcome contributors. Boris Johnson delayed scrutiny into Russian interference in elections, and then into publishing the outcome. He obviously didn’t want people checking his connections to them.

Much London property is owned by foreigners: paying cash or buying via shell companies is a way to launder dirty money. It is easy to stop this – only allow residents to buy property. Until you have lived in Jersey for 10 years you cannot buy property there.

The size of the proceeds of crime and tax evasion is truly frightening. Closing tax havens would be a great service to the world. If illegal money were seized it could cancel much debt. It has taken the tragedy of Ukraine to prompt governments to act regarding Russian oligarchs, to cut off funds from Putin.

Riches accumulate by depriving poor people from support and failing to pay fair wages to workers. Rising inequality signifies a failing system.

Carol Broom, Banbury

All welcome on WW1 tours

Each year the Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry Battlefield tours organise pilgrimages to the battle areas of the First World War in August and September. We plan to visit the Somme battlefields, The Ypres Salient, Arras, Vimy Ridge, and Loos battlefields.

The trips specialise in visiting specific cemeteries or memorials on the battlefields and an experienced guide will accompany each trip.

The KOYLI Battlefield pilgrimages was formed as a charitable hobby in 1990 by ex-servicemen who have many years of practical experience in conducting visits to the First World War battlefield areas of France and Flanders. These trips are open to anyone.

Anyone who requires further information should write to John Battye, 32 Rhodes Street, Hightown, Castleford, West Yorkshire, WF10 5LL, call 01977 734614, or email [email protected]

We ask for a medium-sized SAE for all postal replies.

John Battye, KOYLI