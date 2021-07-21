Stolen beloved parrot reunited with Banbury area owner

A stolen beloved parrot called Sky has been reunited with her owner with the help of an animal welfare charity.(submitted photo by Sky's owners)

Sky a 20-year-old pure African Grey parrot, has been returned to her South Northamptonshire owners today (Wednesday July 21) with help from the charity - Beauty's Legacy (Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals and Promoting Animal Welfare).

Cash, jewellery and the beloved parrot - Sky - were stolen during two home burglaries on the same Banbury area Road between Bicester and Brackley.

Sky was reported stolen by her owners during a home burglary on June 18. The investigation into the burglary remains ongoing by Northamptonshire Police.

Sky the parrot who has now been returned to her South Northamptonshire owner

The two burglaries happened on the road to Pimlico Farm in the small hamlet of Tusmore close to RAF Croughton, on the Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire border.

The burglaries happened at homes next door to each other between 8am and 3.25pm on Friday June 18.

Lisa Dean, the founder of the Beauty's Legacy (Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals and Promoting Animal Welfare) charity, said: "We got her back today from a location Bedfordshire."

A member of the public contacted the charity directly after they had launched a new witness appeal. No money was exchanged during the return of Sky to her owners.

Lisa added: "The parrot seems fine. As soon as she saw her owner she sang to her.

"We're happy to have her back safe and sound.

"She seems in quite good health. We can't thank the public enough."

For more information on the national charity, Beauty's Legacy see their website here: www.beautyslegacy.co.uk or their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/166483130414559/?ref=shareLisa said: "I started as a small voluntary group based on social media five and a half years ago when my elderly cat Beauty went missing. We got her back after a week but had to pay a hefty reward, and she sadly passed away a couple of hours later. I will never know what she went through...It opened my eyes to pet theft. Beauty's legacy was born."

"Last year we decided to apply for charity status which we received in April this year. We are always looking for new sponsorship and support.