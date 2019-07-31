Still time for Fairport 'early bird' tickets

Your chance to get an early bird ticket at a reduced rate for next month's Fairport Cropredy Festival runs out at midnight.

Fairport’s Cropredy Convention three-day open-air music festival will celebrate its 40th anniversary next week.

Over three days, August 8, 9 and 10, Cropredy will present more than 30 hours of live music to an audience of up to 20,000 festival-goers.

As per tradition, Fairport Convention will open the festival on Thursday, August 8 with a short acoustic performance from around 4pm.

The Thursday continues with a set from multi-instrumentalist, Lil Jim, who combines guitar, harmonica and accordion with foot percussion and vocals.

Also on the Thursday, Devon indie-folk band, Tors, perform, fronted by songwriting brothers Matt and Theo Weedon, grandsons of late guitar maestro, Bert Weedon.

Main support act, the incomparable New York gypsy folk punk group Gogol Bordello, will combine elements of music, theatre, chaos and sorcery.

Topping the bill on the Thursday are The Waterboys, known for their potent, emotional performances and huge sound.

Friday features an array of styles.

Formed in Newry, Northern Ireland, by brothers Declan and Brendan Murphy, The 4 of Us are known for poetic songs, harmony vocals and highly-accomplished guitar.

Will Pound and Eddy Jay are among the UK’s finest harmonica and accordion players, while award-winning female trio, Wildwood Kin, play contemporary indie-folk characterised by spellbinding family harmonies.

Performing as Wilson & Wakeman, Adam Wakeman is best known as the keyboardplayer with Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath and Damian Wilson is a songwriter and vocalist who has appeared on more than 70 albums.

Pioneers of Canterbury’s prog rock scene, Caravan will be making their Cropredy debut. Their mix of psychedelia, jazz and classical music has been highly influential.

Fresh from a world tour with Robert Plant, Seth Lakeman returns to Cropredy after a ten-year absence, and guitar legend and acclaimed songwriter Richard Thompson will appear with erstwhile Fairport bandmates Dave Mattacks, Dave Pegg and Simon Nicol.

One of the finest live acts on the circuit, Frank Turner will headline on Friday night with his band, Sleeping Souls, a first visit to Cropredy by one of the UK’s most successful soloartists of the past decade.

The Saturday begins with Bafta nominee Richard Digance, returning to his traditional Cropredy Saturday lunchtime slot.

The day continues with four-piece Tide Lines, who are shaped by the culture and music of the Scottish Highlands.

Daphne’s Flight features five female singer-songwriters, while Scottish singer-guitarist Zal Cleminson’s /sin’dogs/ is a new high-octane prog-metal band.

Celebrating 50 years of Jethro Tull’s music, Martin Barre’s band includes the original Tull drummer, Clive Bunker, and award-winning Martin Simpson, one of Britain’s greatest acoustic guitarists, makes his first appearance at Cropredy.

The festival comes to a close with Fairport Convention and guests, which will include Joe Brown, who will take the stage for their traditional two-hour-plus Saturday headline show.

One-day, two-day and three-day tickets are exclusively available from Fairport’s website or by calling 0844 581 1396.

A major innovation for 2019 is ‘glamping’ in pre-pitched luxury bell tents.