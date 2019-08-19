Steeple Aston’s Diamond couple

It may not read like a Mills and Boon romance novel but an impromptu lift in the back of a milk van in the 1950s led a romance that reaches a milestone today.

Royston and Edwina Kinch celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary today after a chance meeting following a get together of Banbury Young Farmers.

Royston and Edwina tie the knot in 1959

Edwina was back from college for the summer holidays taking a break from teacher training when she accompanied her sisters to the meeting.

Royston gave several people a lift home to Adderbury in the back of his milk van, their eyes met, and the rest, as they say, is history.

They married at St Mary’s Church in Adderbury on August 19, 1959, spent their honeymoon in Scotland then made their home in Steeple Aston.

Royston was born in Steeple Aston to a farming family and has lived there all is life. Roy farmed all his working life and also operated the local milk round. Edwina was a teacher in Banbury until the birth of their first child after which Edwina worked at the Steeple Aston playgroup for 30 years which she had also helped set up the previous year.

The couple went on to have four children and now have eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Village life and being part of the community has represented an important part of the couples lives and continues to be as they are both active members of the village Church and have been heavily involved in several village organisations over the years.

The couple plan to celebrate with family this evening.