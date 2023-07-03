'Stay positive'- Banbury's Lancaster Bomber navigator and war hero turns 100 with message for life

One of the last surviving heroic Lancaster Bomber navigators from Banbury turned 100 last week (Tuesday, June 27) with a message of positivity.

In a special celebration, Clifford Storr's birthday was celebrated with family, friends, and employees from his Seccombe Court care facility in Adderbury.

The Military Wives Choir from Brize Norton and the Banbury ATC military band provided music for the party, singing songs from the 1940s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clifford, who was born in West Yorkshire in 1923, went on to join the Royal Air Force at 17 and, in 1942, volunteered for the bomber command, training as a navigator on a Lancaster Bomber.

Clifford completed two tours as a Lancaster Bomber navigator in the Second World War, completing more than 50 operations.

During his military career, Clifford completed two tours with more than 50 operations, each with only a 50 per cent chance of survival, somehow surviving against the odds uninjured.

When asked about the hardest part of being apart of the bomber crew, Clifford said: “I never knew if it was my turn next and if I would see the empty places at breakfast the next morning.

"Conditions on board were very basic, with no creature comforts. It was cold, noisy, and very frightening when subjected to almost constant anti-aircraft fire over Germany.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the centenarian revealed his secret to living a long life by saying: "Be lucky and don’t get shot down!" and "Stay positive, no matter what life throws at you."

After Clifford’s heroic war efforts, he forged a successful career as a legal executive, becoming highly respected for his perception and incisive thinking, with some of the highest judges in the country holding him in high esteem.

Karen White, Clifford’s daughter, said: "My dad’s a very modest war hero. We’re incredibly proud of all his achievements and for surviving despite the odds being very much against him throughout the war. He is a brilliant storyteller, with fantastic memories that keep people spellbound. Happy birthday, dad!"

Wojciech Kuczkowski, general manager at Seccombe Court, said: "Clifford is a much-loved resident here at Seccombe Court. The team worked tirelessly to make sure his day was one to remember, and we would like to thank everyone who came along to wish Clifford a happy birthday.

Advertisement

Advertisement