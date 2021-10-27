Star of Amazon Prime Video’s hit show Clarkson’s Farm visits Banbury and Bicester College

Students at Activate Learning’s Banbury and Bicester College were given a treat when Kaleb Cooper, the unexpected hit of Amazon Prime Video’s Clarkson’s Farm, visited the college. (Submitted photo)

Kaleb, who has been a hit with fans of the show for his banter with Jeremy Clarkson and for not being afraid to put him in his place, took a break from his responsibilities at the famous Diddly Squat Farm to officially open the college's new rare breeds outdoor farming area on October 18.

Born-and-bred in Chipping Norton, it’s fair to say that farming runs through Kaleb’s veins, and he has shown off his knowledge on the show.

He took the chance to share some of his knowledge and experience with students at Banbury and Bicester College as he formally opened its newly expanded rare breeds outdoor farming area.

Kaleb said: “It’s been great to come down to the college and meet with the students and talk to them about farming and looking after animals.

“I’ve been really impressed by everything I’ve seen at the college, with students getting some fantastic experiences working with a wide range of rare breeds.

“I’m passionate about farming and agriculture and it’s brilliant to see young people so passionate about this and hear about all their experiences and be able to give them some pointers and advice.”

Rare breeds at the college include Pilgrim Geese, British Turkeys, Golden Guernsey Goats, and North Ronaldsay Sheep to name just a few.

As part of the visit, students were on hand to greet Kaleb and explain the specialities of each of the animals under their care and answer his questions.

Nancy Buckley, director of Career Pathways at Activate Learning, said: “It is a privilege to meet Kaleb, who is such a talented and inspiring young man who sets a fine and relatable example to our learners.

“We’re so pleased he was able to take time out of his busy harvest schedule to visit the college and spread his knowledge to the farmers of the future.”

Taylor Smith, Animal Management Team lead at Activate Learning, said: “Kaleb’s visit has been great for students. Having the chance to speak to someone with as much passion as Kaleb about their subject area is really inspiring and shows them all the opportunities that are out there for them after they finish their studies with us.

“We really appreciate Kaleb taking time away from the farm and I know that the show will definitely have some new fans.”