Stagecoach to run shuttle bus service from Banbury to Fairport's Cropredy Convention festival

Stagecoach West has announced a shuttle bus service that will run festival-goers from Banbury to close to the site of Fairport's Cropredy Convention from Thursday, August 7, to Sunday 10.

The buses will run up to every hour from Thursday through to Saturday and at select times on Sunday.

Festival attendees can take the service from Banbury rail station forecourt or Bay 8 at Banbury bus station to The Brasenose Arms pub in Cropredy.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, buses will run from the morning until 6:15pm from the railway station.

The last shuttle back on these days will leave from The Brasenose Arms at 12.30am.

On Sunday, Stagecoach will run an hourly service from 8:30am until 11:30am.

Chris Hanson, managing director at Stagecoach West, says: “We’re delighted to help get customers to and from the venue with our dedicated Stagecoach bus service, which takes the hassle out of parking the car and worrying about fuel costs.

“The event is a great opportunity for people to make the most of good times with friends and family, and by taking the bus, you don’t have to worry about a thing.”

Prices for a single adult ticket cost £6, with a child ticket priced at £4, while return tickets for adults are £10 and children £7.

Fairport’s Cropredy Convention music festival is one of the biggest events to take place in the Banbury area.

This year, 6,500 people are expected to attend the festival, with many more coming to the village of Cropredy for the fringe music events taking place in pubs and temporary venues set up around the village.

To view the full timetable, visit: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/oxfordshire/fairport-convention