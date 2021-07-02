Stagecoach Oxfordshire to host superhero dress up fundraising day next week on Monday July 5 for Oxford Hospitals charity. Pictured: Emily Payne – Corporate engagement manager at Oxford Hospitals Charity, Maggie Willet (Catwoman) - operations secretary at Stagecoach West, Abbey Pettigrew (Wonder woman) - Oxford operations manager at Stagecoach West, Rob Hough (Superman) - Oxford tube manager at Stagecoach West, Lea Perry (The Hulk) – driver at Stagecoach West, Pete Robinson (Captain America) - deputy controller at Stagecoach West

A number of bus drivers across the Oxfordshire network will dress up as notable characters including Catwoman, Captain America, and Superman as a fun way to raise money for their fellow keyworkers at the local charity and the patients and families it supports.

Collection tins will be available on all Stagecoach services on Monday July 5 for passengers to donate money. Donations can also be made online through the following web link: https://www.hospitalcharity.co.uk/donate/stagecoachfundraising/10/credit-card

The fundraising efforts of Stagecoach drivers will contribute towards specialist medical equipment and features to improve patient wellbeing across the wards and departments at the John Radcliffe, Churchill Hospital, Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre, Oxford Children’s Hospital and Horton General Hospital, which the charity supports.

Emily Payne, community fundraising manager at Oxford Hospitals Charity, said: “We are so thrilled to be part of this fundraising day and it’s a great way to raise awareness throughout the community about our special partnership with Stagecoach.

“Everyone at the charity is passionate about making a difference to our hospitals and it’s wonderful to see Stagecoach get involved in such a fun, imaginative and engaging way that will surely inspire and create conversation on Stagecoach buses!

“If you are out and about on Stagecoach buses over the weekend, please do get involved and donate, every penny raised will make a real and lasting difference across our community.”

Rachel Geliamassi, managing director at Stagecoach West, responsible for the Stagecoach services in Oxfordshire, said: “The drivers and staff throughout our Oxfordshire network are passionate about supporting their fellow key workers.