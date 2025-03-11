Stagecoach announces 500 bus timetable improvements in Banbury to serve opening of Frontier Park

Timetable changes have been made to the 500 Stagecoach service to accommodate Frontier Park

Stagecoach has announced timetable improvements for the 500 service to cater for the opening of Frontier Park on the east side of the M40.

The improved service will begin to operate from Sunday, March 30.

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: “Following discussions with Oxfordshire County Council (OCC) regarding the opening of Frontier Park near the M40 close to Banbury, Stagecoach West is excited to announce improvements to the weekday timetable on Service 500.

"These enhancements are designed to provide better travel connections for valued customers including those commuting to Frontier Park.”

The improvements include the two earliest journeys of the day, in both directions - 6am from Brackley and 5.50am from Banbury - running earlier to benefit travellers to Frontier Park and Chacombe.

Additionally, extra evening trips have been added in both directions from 8.30pm onwards, providing returning-home options for workers at the new development and later travel options for residents of Chacombe.

Key Changes in detail:

· 0600 Brackley to Banbury: This service will now depart at 0542 and run earlier throughout. The journey will include new stops at Chacombe and Frontier Park

· 0550 Banbury to Bicester: This service will now depart at 0535 and run earlier throughout. The journey will include new stops at Frontier Park and Chacombe

· New 2030 Banbury to Brackley trip: This additional service will run via Frontier Park and Chacombe

· New 2125 Brackley to Banbury trip: This additional service will run via Chacombe and Frontier Park

· 2130 Banbury to Brackley trip: This service will now include stops at Frontier Park and Chacombe.

Chris Hanson, Managing Director, Stagecoach West said: “We are delighted to introduce these enhancements to our Service 500 timetable by adding a new stop at Frontier Park and adjusting our schedules to better serve early morning and late evening commuters. We have worked closely with Oxfordshire County Council to provide a direct response to community needs and reflect our ongoing efforts to support local economic growth and connectivity.

“Frontier Park is a key employment location in the region, designed and built to house a range of major national manufacturing and logistics businesses.”

Further information can be found at stagecoachbus.com