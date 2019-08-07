Stagecoach announce Banbury bus timetable upgrades

Stagecoach has announced timetable changes following customer feedback and consultation with Oxfordshire County Council to improve its S4/X4, B3, B9 and 488/489 services from next month.

The X4 route will now run express services that depart from Banbury at 1530 and Oxford at 1650, Monday to Friday.

The S4 Sunday service has been enhanced to run every 90 minutes between Oxford and Banbury with later journeys in both directions, as well as an earlier trip into Banbury from selected stops. Sunday S4 services will now serve Tackley and Rousham.

Route 488/489 between Banbury and Chipping Norton has been simplified to provide a more consistent, hourly service throughout the day and improve reliability. Improvements have also been made based on customer feedback, these include:

• Departures from Cornish Road in Chipping Norton to the town centre on the S3 and 488 will be more evenly spaced apar

• Pupils from Milcombe, Hook Norton, Great Rollright and Over Norton will be able to travel to/from Chipping Norton School on this servic

• Pupils from Warriner School in Bloxham will have a shorter wait for the bus back into Banbury

To enable these improvements to be made there are a number of changes to the 488/489 timetable and stops.

Routes B3 and B9 will have minor changes to the times from their intermediate stops to better match the actual time taken and to improve reliability.

Chris Coleman, Stagecoach in Oxfordshire’s managing director, said: “Stagecoach continually works with customers to make sure our routes and timetables are meeting their needs.

“These changes are a great example of that. We listened to the suggestions from customers on improving popular services and we are delighted to be able to improve the routes to better serve the community. As ever, with a change in routes we urge all customers to check the revised timetables ahead of the changes on 1st September.”

Timetables are available now from the service update section of Stagecoach’s website www.stagecoachbus.com and timetable leaflets are available from Stagecoach customer services team on 01865 77 22 50 or via email at oxford.enquiries@stagecoachbus.com