Staff member at popular farm attraction near Chipping Norton shortlisted for tourism award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Head of the animals team at Fairytale Farm, Liam White, has reached the finals of VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar award for 2024.

It comes after visitors to the farm left comments on social media detailing how Liam went the extra mile to make their children feel special on a visit to the farm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Liam and the farm need the public to vote for him on the VisitEngland website to ensure he is crowned as this year’s overall winner.

Head of the animal team at Fairytale Farm, Liam White, has been shortlisted for an award at VisitEngland’s annual Tourism Superstar Awards.

Liam said “I feel so honoured and delighted to have been shortlisted for this award, and to be down to the final 10 nominees is just incredible!

"I love every moment of my job, so it's an amazing feeling to receive this recognition. My role at Fairytale Farm has such variety: from meeting new and wonderful customers daily to helping visitors, staff, and volunteers achieve their goals, as well as bettering themselves from learning on the farm, every day is something new. And having a little fun along the way with the amazing team at Fairytale Farm makes it really special.”

Nick Laister, director of Fairytale Farm, said: “We are delighted that our animal manager, Liam White, has reached the finals of VisitEngand’s Tourism Superstar awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"With accessibility and inclusivity at the core of everything we do, Liam goes out of his way to engage with all of our guests, regardless of ability, giving a really personal and empathetic experience to everyone.”