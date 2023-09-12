Staff losing their jobs as the Banbury Wilko store closes have been offered interviews at Stagecoach West bus company.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the news that Wilko stores across the UK are shutting down the bus operator said it would like to hear from anyone considering a career change as a bus driver – a role where they can continue using their invaluable customer service skills.

Immediate-start bus driver vacancies are available at Stagecoach West’s depots in Banbury and Oxford. Roles are on offer for both existing PCV license holders and those looking to train to be a bus driver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those looking to gain their licence will have all their training paid for (worth up to £4000) and will earn from day one.

Stagecoach West is offering interviews to Wilco staff who are to lose their jobs following closure of the stores

Rachel Geliamassi, Managing Director, Stagecoach West says: “We’d love to hear from anyone affected by the redundancies at Wilko. Our drivers are the first point of contact our passengers have with us so great customer service skills and an approachable nature are imperative – qualities many Wilko employees have in spades.

"It must be a very worrying time for all those impacted so if we’re able to help people get back to work serving their communities as a bus driver then we’d urge them to get in touch to discuss available positions and training options.

“We pride ourselves on a friendly, inclusive working environment and welcome applications from all. We have really close-knit driving teams across our region with plenty of friendly faces to welcome you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stagecoach West welcomes applications from those with no previous driver experience and has a network of excellent trainers ready to teach. Only recently, trainer Gemma Harrison won Most Inspirational Trainer, having been nominated by colleagues as part of a company-wide recognition scheme.

Drivers receive a generous salary and are guaranteed a minimum of 38 hours per week with the opportunity to earn even more with overtime. In addition, drivers enjoy flexible shifts, a generous company pension scheme and 20 days holiday (plus Bank Holidays).

As a member of the Stagecoach West family staff, partners and up to two children receive free travel on Stagecoach buses across the country.