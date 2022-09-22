News you can trust since 1838
Staff from Banbury store organise clean-up operation in town

Directors from a Banbury business spent time cleaning up the pathways near to its store.

By Jack Ingham
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 11:33 am
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 11:34 am
Simon Keeping, Kristie Wilson, James Gordon, Jason Morris, Scott Whiffin and Mark Venner of Kärcher.
After noticing how much rubbish was in the bushes and hedgerows alongside the pathways close to the Kärcher store on Brookhill Way, the directors armed themselves with bags, gloves, litter pickers, and took to tidying the area up.

In total, the directors of Kärcher collected 10 bags full of waste. The rubbish removed from the environment will prevent birds, insects, and wildlife from swallowing it and will aid in the restoration of natural habitats for wildlife.

Simon Keeping, managing director of the Banbury Kärcher store, said: “Here at Kärcher we strive to contribute to the community and add value that extends beyond profit. By doing this, we become aware of how our efforts contribute to a greater good. It's only a short walk to the shops, but many people use it, and we wish to improve this environment for all of us.”

