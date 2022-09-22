Staff from Banbury store organise clean-up operation in town

Simon Keeping, Kristie Wilson, James Gordon, Jason Morris, Scott Whiffin and Mark Venner of Kärcher.

After noticing how much rubbish was in the bushes and hedgerows alongside the pathways close to the Kärcher store on Brookhill Way, the directors armed themselves with bags, gloves, litter pickers, and took to tidying the area up.

In total, the directors of Kärcher collected 10 bags full of waste. The rubbish removed from the environment will prevent birds, insects, and wildlife from swallowing it and will aid in the restoration of natural habitats for wildlife.