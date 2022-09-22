Staff from Banbury store organise clean-up operation in town
Directors from a Banbury business spent time cleaning up the pathways near to its store.
After noticing how much rubbish was in the bushes and hedgerows alongside the pathways close to the Kärcher store on Brookhill Way, the directors armed themselves with bags, gloves, litter pickers, and took to tidying the area up.
In total, the directors of Kärcher collected 10 bags full of waste. The rubbish removed from the environment will prevent birds, insects, and wildlife from swallowing it and will aid in the restoration of natural habitats for wildlife.
Simon Keeping, managing director of the Banbury Kärcher store, said: “Here at Kärcher we strive to contribute to the community and add value that extends beyond profit. By doing this, we become aware of how our efforts contribute to a greater good. It's only a short walk to the shops, but many people use it, and we wish to improve this environment for all of us.”